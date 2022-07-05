Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,141.39

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.39 ($13.82) and traded as low as GBX 979 ($11.86). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 997 ($12.07), with a volume of 29,991 shares trading hands.

AVON has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,015 ($12.29) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.16) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £301.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -0.46%.

About Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.