AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($31.77) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($30.73) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.08) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

AXAHY opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.3754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

