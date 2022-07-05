Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $9,166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $7,351,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Banc of California by 1,481.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 392,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 367,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banc of California by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

