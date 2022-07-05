Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BKKLY stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

