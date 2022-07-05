BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE:BKU opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 297,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

