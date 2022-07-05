Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €105.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €77.40 ($80.63) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.93. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($102.60).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.