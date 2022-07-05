Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €105.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Barclays set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LEG opened at €77.40 ($80.63) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.93. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($102.60).

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.