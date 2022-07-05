Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €66.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €66.00 ($68.75) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($72.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €48.40 ($50.42) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €43.20 ($45.00) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($70.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.66 and its 200-day moving average is €55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.48.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

