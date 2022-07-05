Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($48.96) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, May 30th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.71) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
ETR VNA opened at €28.06 ($29.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.81 and its 200 day moving average is €41.65. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €30.08 ($31.33) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($63.50).
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
