Barclays Cuts LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 280

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LMP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.39) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 299.67 ($3.63).

LON LMP opened at GBX 225.60 ($2.73) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.60 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 289.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.86), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($803,137.32). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,891.74).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

