Barclays Cuts Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 140

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 167.20 ($2.02).
Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,350.00.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
