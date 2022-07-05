Barclays Cuts Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 640

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 878 ($10.63).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 539.50 ($6.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 656.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 718.52. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 535 ($6.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($11.86). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 649 ($7.86) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($140,362.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.83), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,646.44).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

