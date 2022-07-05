Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a $0.73 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, March 28th.
ARSSF stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
