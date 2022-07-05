Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($11.02) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.14) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.36) on Monday. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 615 ($7.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 940.50 ($11.39). The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2,293.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 755.64.
About Inchcape (Get Rating)
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
