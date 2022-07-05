Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,416.67 ($29.26).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,654 ($20.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,686.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,923.97. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($32.73).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

