Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,630

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.59) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.46) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.28) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,643 ($19.90).
Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,140 ($13.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,108 ($13.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.39). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,239.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.