Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
BNED stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $153.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.05.
About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
