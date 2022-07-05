Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $2.95 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

