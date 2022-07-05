Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $2.95 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.