Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €52.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($64.58) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($91.67) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €41.89 ($43.63) on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.08 ($42.79) and a 52 week high of €69.52 ($72.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.