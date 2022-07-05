Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €82.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($85.42) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.75) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BAS opened at €41.89 ($43.63) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.08 ($42.79) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($72.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €48.37 and its 200-day moving average is €55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

