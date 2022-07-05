Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Shares of BSET opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $27.46.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
