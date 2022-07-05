Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of BSET opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $27.46.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

