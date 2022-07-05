Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research restated a buy rating and set a C$8.25 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

BTE opened at C$6.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96. Over the last three months, insiders bought 39,700 shares of company stock worth $228,289.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

