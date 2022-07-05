Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.57 ($6.32).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.96) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.63) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.11) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 489.60 ($5.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 469.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.71. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 330.90 ($4.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.25). The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,194.15.
Beazley Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
