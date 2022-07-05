Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as low as C$3.56. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 126 shares traded.
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
