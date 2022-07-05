Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Bioasis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

