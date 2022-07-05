BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.91) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

