Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 496,021 shares valued at $26,404,820. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

