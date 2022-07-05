BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
About Slate Grocery REIT (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.