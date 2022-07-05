BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

About Slate Grocery REIT (Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

