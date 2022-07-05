BMO Capital Markets Trims mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Target Price to C$3.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.10.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$95.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.