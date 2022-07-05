BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($64.58) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s current price.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th.

BNP stock opened at €45.28 ($47.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.77. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a one year high of €69.17 ($72.05).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

