Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOWFF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $32.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.38 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 102.59%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.