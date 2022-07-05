Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.22.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$42.36 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, with a total value of C$470,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

