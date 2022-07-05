Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.82

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and traded as low as $14.57. Bombardier shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 19,970 shares.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

