Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Cut to C$13.75

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$9.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.60. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$91.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.7700002 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

