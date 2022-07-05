Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $120.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.69.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

