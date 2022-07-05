Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

