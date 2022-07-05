Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,859,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.