Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2,269.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 over the last 90 days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.