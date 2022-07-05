Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.35

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.35 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.14). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 55,965 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 million and a PE ratio of 400.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.35.

In other Braveheart Investment Group news, insider Trevor Brown bought 102,500 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £11,275 ($13,653.43).

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

