BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $750.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

