British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Lowered to GBX 540 at Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.75) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.87) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 549.17 ($6.65).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 443 ($5.36) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 519.96. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 440.50 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($6.83). The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,898.09 ($18,040.80). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £80,277.12 ($97,211.33). Insiders bought 18,626 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,723 over the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

