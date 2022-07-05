Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.69.

BRX opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

