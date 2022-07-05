Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -192.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -227.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

