Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.24.

NYSE BIP opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

