BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

