Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BC opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

