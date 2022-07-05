Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,935.71 ($35.55).

Several research firms have issued reports on BNZL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.93) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($31.79) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.72) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,759 ($33.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,817.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,842.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,090.15.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($36.92), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($480,130.73). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($37.66), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($186,117.95).

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.