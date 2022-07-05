Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.83

Shares of Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $13.15. Burnham shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

