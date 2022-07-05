Busey Wealth Management Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

