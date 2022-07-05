Busey Wealth Management Has $76.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,264.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,561.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

