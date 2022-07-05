Busey Wealth Management Sells 154 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 11,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $224.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

